EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Poor economy shoves Biden reelection into loser category. “The public’s suffering from President Joe Biden’s inflation-plagued economy has sunk to the level that cost former President George H.W. Bush his reelection. Economic confidence under Biden is stumbling anew, and Gallup, which has studied the matter for decades, said it is down to levels seen in 1992, when Clinton adviser James Carville famously scribbled ‘The economy, stupid’ on a whiteboard.”