HE SHOULD. IT SAYS TERRIBLE THINGS ABOUT NEW YORK’S JUSTICE SYSTEM, AND AMERICA’S. Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict. “I had hoped that the jurors might redeem the integrity of a system that has been used for political purposes.”

I respect the rule of law and believe we should treat President Trump like any other individual convicted of 34 felonies in New York City: just let him out — Met Gala Loser Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) May 30, 2024

Hell, if they’d treated him like anybody else with felony charges in NYC they’d never have brought him to trial.