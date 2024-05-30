May 30, 2024

HE SHOULD. IT SAYS TERRIBLE THINGS ABOUT NEW YORK’S JUSTICE SYSTEM, AND AMERICA’S. Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict. “I had hoped that the jurors might redeem the integrity of a system that has been used for political purposes.”

Hell, if they’d treated him like anybody else with felony charges in NYC they’d never have brought him to trial.

