MORE ON THE NRA’S unanimous Supreme Court victory.

Related: “The ruling was 9 to 0. This included wise brown and black women with lived experience. Watch for gun-industry lawsuits against those who initiated strategic anti-gun lawfare a decade ago.”

Make them pay, then make the rubble bounce. Also, I think the Court’s strong and unanimous line on the First Amendment impact of government coercion aimed at private entities bodes well for the Murthy case.