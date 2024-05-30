KANGAROOS DELIVER VERDICT: In the least surprising verdict ever, 12 Manhattanites just found Donald Trump guilty: Of what is anyone’s guess.
Much more here. It was as predetermined as the Scottsboro Boys case.
