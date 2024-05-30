May 30, 2024

FRUSTRATED WITH THE CHEAP RHETORICAL DODGES THAT PARTISANS USE TO SHORT CIRCUIT DEBATE? Rikki Schlott & I tried to create a comprehensive list of these dirty tricks in “The Canceling of the American Mind.” Before the paperback comes out, we’re looking for your feedback. Let us know what we missed!

Posted at 4:55 pm by Greg Lukianoff