INSURRECTION: SJP chapters organize to ‘surround the White House’ after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to ‘beseige’ Biden’s residence. “Several Students for Justice in Palestine chapters are set to travel to Washington D.C. to ‘surround the White House’ just days after Hamas and other Palestinian organizations issued a call for students to ‘besiege’ President Biden’s residence.”

Prediction: They won’t be thrown in solitary confinement and prosecuted on trumped-up charges like certain other D.C. protesters have been.