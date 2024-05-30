SEPARATION OF POWERS: Chief Justice Roberts declines to meet Senate Democrats amid calls for Alito recusal. Their opinions here don’t matter, unless they want to try to impeach. Which they don’t, because their complaints are transparently stupid and just meant to create an atmosphere of intimidation.
