THERE’S AN ISSUE WITH THESE: Lithium-ion battery explodes in Chelsea apartment: ‘This could have been a very different story.’

Firefighters across Massachusetts are facing the “nearly impossible” task of extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires more than ever, according to data the state released last month. The figures showed how such blazes have spiked sharply since last October. Roughly 38 cities and towns identified 50 lithium-ion battery fires between last October and the middle of April, more than double the annual average detected by a national fire data reporting system.