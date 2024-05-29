CHANGE: U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages. “A girl’s weight appears to partially explain why periods are starting earlier, researchers said. In other words, childhood obesity — already known to be a risk factor for early puberty — could be contributing to earlier menstruation.”
