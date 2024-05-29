KANGAROO COURT:
…Merchan just delivered the coup de grace instruction. He said that there is no need to agree on what occurred. They can disagree on what the crime was among the three choices. Thus, this means that they could split 4-4-4 and he will still treat them as unanimous…
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2024
Life imitates the Bee again:
Judge Instructs Jurors They Need Not Believe Trump Is Guilty To Convict Him https://t.co/QVptl3fP0J pic.twitter.com/s0TpTXNTAS
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 28, 2024