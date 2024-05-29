LOST WORK SECRETS OF THE PAST MILLENNIUM: Young People Have No Idea What We Used to Do After Work. Let Me Regale You. “The very idea that, once work hours were over, no one could get hold of you—via email, text, Slack, whatever—is completely alien to contemporary young people, who never let their cellphones leave their hands. Yes, it’s because they’re addicted, but it’s also because we’re all expected by bosses, co-workers, and friends to be online and available pretty much every time of day.”

One of the big changes since that era, of course, is that back then Slate, and even Salon, offered interesting reading.