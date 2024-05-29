THEY CHOSE . . . POORLY. Arnold Kling: Jewish Christophobia: Fear of Christians keeps many Jews on the left.
Reality:
Most pro-Hamas protesters are likely to be:
— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) May 27, 2024
THEY CHOSE . . . POORLY. Arnold Kling: Jewish Christophobia: Fear of Christians keeps many Jews on the left.
Reality:
Most pro-Hamas protesters are likely to be:
— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) May 27, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.