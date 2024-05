I’M AFRAID THIS IS APT:

I worry there is more truth to this analogy than we should be comfortable with.

In WWII, Japan had a superb standing Navy and air force and America had a massive industrial base and numbers.

Are the roles to some extent reversed with China? More than we should like. https://t.co/7x9a9bReUd

— Elbridge Colby (@ElbridgeColby) May 26, 2024