FOLLOW THE “SCIENCE” — AND DON’T ASK QUESTIONS: Biden White House spins up ‘scientific integrity council’ to shield Government Health bureaucrats and DEI agenda from possible Trump second term: Far from a group tasked with “protecting science” from President Trump, the council is a means to protect hyper ideological government agencies from accountability.
