REMEMBER THIS WHEN THEY PLAY THE “DECENCY” CARD:
When Mitt Romney ran for president, Joe Biden said he was going to reinstitute slavery and put black people in chains. https://t.co/XSfsTMDWpb
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 28, 2024
