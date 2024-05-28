PARODY CONTINUES TO PLAY CATCH-UP IN JOE BIDEN’S AMERICA:
This is both satire and also exactly what the corrupt New York judge has told jurors. https://t.co/QGdqQFaEp2
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 28, 2024
