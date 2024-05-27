SPOILED WEENIES TRYING TO FEEL IMPORTANT: Data Analysis Confirms That Anti-Israel Protests “are overwhelmingly an elite college phenomenon.” Nate Silver re Washington Monthly protest data analysis: “Of course the stereotype was that these protests were concentrated at expensive elite colleges but I didn’t realize the rather extreme extent to which that’s actually true.”
