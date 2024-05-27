NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Lawmakers move to automate Selective Service registration for all men.

Interesting question on constitutionality. In Rostker v. Goldberg, the Supreme Court upheld men-only registration because at the time women weren’t eligible for combat. (A dubious rationale, given how many people serve in noncombat roles.) But that’s not true anymore, leading most to think that Rostker is no longer good law. On the other hand, at the time of Rostker, registration was a modicum of trouble, and non-registration was (and remains) subject to severe sanctions. But if the government automatically registers you, then it’s not making you do anything, it’s just compiling a list of its own. In that case, presumably no one would have standing to challenge a draft unless and until they actually started drafting men but not women.