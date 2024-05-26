WELL, THAT’S THE USUAL STYLE OF DEMOCRATIC MESSAGING: So, the “better way to talk about” climate change to black voters — instead of talking about “a planet free of climate crisis” — is to let them know there are billions of dollars “waiting to be doled out” to their specific communities. And that’s “how much black Americans care” — they care about the money that might be doled out to them. That’s what it says in the article.

Plus, from the comments: “Sorry, but the NYT overestimates how much anyone cares about about climate change.”

Like open borders and trans rights, these are priorities of the elites, and actually anti-priorities with voters.