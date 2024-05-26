THE MORE HIS BRAIN DAMAGE RECEDES, THE MORE HE DISAGREES WITH FELLOW DEMOCRATS: Fetterman, Flashing a Sharper Edge, Keeps Picking Fights With the Left: The first-term Pennsylvanian has battled with progressives on Israel, immigration and energy, adopting a more caustic political persona and alienating some supporters.
