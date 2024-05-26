HANGING A FEW LEGISLATORS FROM LAMPPOSTS ALONG THE HIGHWAY WOULD HAVE A DIFFERENT KIND OF CAUTIONARY EFFECT: Speeding cars could start beeping to nag their drivers into slowing down: If passed, a California bill would force new vehicles to send out visual and auditory alerts every time a driver goes 10 mph past a speed limit.
