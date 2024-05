YEAH, PRETTY MUCH:

Europe's 🇪🇺 strategy for dealing with Jihadist immigrants:

1. Nothing is going to happen

2. Maybe something is going to happen, but there's nothing we should do

3. We should do something, but there's nothing we can do

4. Maybe we could have done something, but it's too late now pic.twitter.com/WasdvFibaG

— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 26, 2024