YES:
The proHamas protestors: a rundown:
1. Delusional naively-compassionate childless women
2. Men who hope to prey on them by pretending to be allies
3. Resentful leftists, pushing a self-serving victim/victimizer narrative and willing to be useful idiots for
4. A psyops…
— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 22, 2024
Related:
The heroes of the deluded progressive mob
The moderate @TheDemocrats have been enabling this for decades and will not draw a line
Unforgivable https://t.co/q4zmTDTdbA
— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 22, 2024