BEGINNING OF SECTION 230’S END? House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on communications and technology appears set to move forward a bipartisan bill to suspend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 on Dec. 31, 2025.

The suspension would take effect if Congress has not approved and the President has not signed into law a reform or outright repeal. of Sect 230. That section is the one that exempts social media giants like Facebook from being held accountable for publishing content that promotes sex trafficking, suicide, child abuse, illegal drugs and much else.