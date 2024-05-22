JOHN LUCAS: “Once you have paid him the Dane-geld You never get rid of the Dane.” Spain, Ireland and Norway throw their support to Hamas by paying more Dane-geld.

To be fair, those countries were all on Hitler’s side, more or less, during the Holocaust. Ireland even sent condolences after his death in 1945. So, you know, playing true to type.

Related: Rewarding Fascism:: “So now we know what it takes to become a state: the murder of Jews. Rape, kill and kidnap Jews and seven months later, the leaders of Ireland, Spain and Norway will recognise your statehood. That’s the lesson of today’s coordinated spectacle of virtue-signalling in Dublin, Madrid and Oslo: pogroms work. The butchery of civilians gets results. Fascism has its rewards. This is ‘diplomacy’ at its most dangerous.”