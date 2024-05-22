IT WAS ALWAYS GOING TO, OF COURSE: The National Geographic ‘gender revolution’ has failed. “Seven years ago, National Geographic announced a “gender revolution.” In a special 2017 edition of the famous magazine and a corresponding TV special hosted by Katie Couric, Nat Geo declared that the black and white ‘binary world’ was crumbling, replaced by the exciting new world of transgenderism and gender fluidity. The magazine cover featured a 9-year-old “transgender girl.” The ‘experts’ Couric interviewed were mostly leftist political activists. It was an embarrassment.”

Well, anything involving leftist political activists generally is.