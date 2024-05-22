FROM DENTON SALLE: Adventures on a Dark Road: Book 6 of the Avatar Wizard.



A runaway dwarven princess, witches, dragons, assassination attempts, and a rebellion?

Jeremy had been dreading this trip. His girlfriend’s mother, a bear shifter, hated him. However, it was quickly getting worse than he ever could imagine. And that cursed sword haunts him, telling him that together they can rule the world.

From the Hall of Eternal Music to Bjornhold to the Artic Wastes, Jeremy fights against the machinations of the Dark as it seeks to corrupt and destroy the innocent. If he falls, those he loves are doomed. If he wins, well, long shots happen…

Join Jeremy and his friends in his latest adventure in a world based on where the lines between Good and Evil are clearly drawn. Fans of Ric Riordan, Jim Butcher, or Garth Nix will love this latest story set in a Slavic world of wonders. Click now for your copy!