HIGHER EDUCATION’S CULTURE OF BIGOTRY AND HATE: ‘GO BACK TO THE GAS CHAMBERS’: Three California colleges face federal complaints over out-of-control anti-Semitism.
It’s a toxic industry, polluting society with toxic ideologies.
HIGHER EDUCATION’S CULTURE OF BIGOTRY AND HATE: ‘GO BACK TO THE GAS CHAMBERS’: Three California colleges face federal complaints over out-of-control anti-Semitism.
It’s a toxic industry, polluting society with toxic ideologies.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.