CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Appeals Court overturns UNC gun possession conviction. “The State failed to demonstrate that regulating Defendant’s possession of firearms, which were kept within a vehicle that was parked in the university hospital parking lot where Defendant was seeking emergency medical care, is consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”
