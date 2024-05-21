WELL, THAT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE IDIOTS: The Elite Are Discrediting Themselves.

Last week, the Secretary-General of NATO felt the need to tweet about transphobia. Millions of people in NATO countries find no use for that sort of thing. These people are winning elections and wondering if NATO is relevant anymore. The Secretary-General helped them answer the question negatively. . . .

The Senate Chaplin yesterday prayer for the people of Iran as they grieve the loss of their president, which they are not doing. The State Department issued a statement of condolence on the death of the butcher of Tehran. The BBC noted the monster’s complicated legacy.

The government covered up COVID data that did not conform to guidance, refused to change guidance as data changed, and collaborated with businesses to fire people who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, which did not stop people from getting COVID-19.

Now, the post office is so busy making sure Amazon packages get delivered on time that it refuses to perform its basic constitutional duty to deliver mail on time.