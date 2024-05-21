THEY’RE NEVER SATISFIED: People Watching WNBA Now Is Great and All, But It’s Unfair that Caitlin Clark is White. “Caitlin Clark has created some interest in the sport, and I have to say that the little I know of her makes her look wholesome and nice. She likes babies, seems humble, and apparently is quite talented. It’s almost like she is a person, not a sports star, and people seem to like that. She hasn’t even derided America, beat anybody up, impregnated some groupie, or come out as trans. What’s not to like? Well, she is straight and White, and that seems unfair. People have fallen in love with her instead of others higher up on the intersectional ladder.”