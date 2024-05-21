TRIED FOR AN AS-YET UNDEFINED CRIME: How can it still not yet be determined what law defines the crime?!

The real crime, of course, is simply being Donald Trump. Let’s see him talk his way out of that!

Plus:

If Trump is convicted, just ask people *what* Trump was convicted of? I’ll bet no one — not even the jurors who convicted him — would be able to state the answer correctly. I myself can’t do it, and I have tried to understand what the crime supposedly is. I even suspect the judge and the prosecutors don’t know! What the hell kind of conviction will this be — conviction of a crime that no one understood, based on the testimony of a huge liar?

Blue State justice.