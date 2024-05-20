I AGREE THAT THIS IS ALMOST CERTAINLY A FIRST AMENDMENT VIOLATION: Apparent Suspension of Student Groups at Wisconsin for Pro-Hamas Chalking. “Note that, even if the government could forbid chalking in various places (and it’s not clear whether it can, at least as to public sidewalks), it can’t specially punish chalking that conveys particular views, including advocacy of foreign terrorist organizations and support for violence in foreign conflicts.”

Being pro-Hamas makes you garbage people, but garbage people have free speech rights too.