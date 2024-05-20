IN CASE YOU WERE WONDERING IF “HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYERING” WAS A SCAM: Amal Clooney Played a Key Role in ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu, Others. “The fact that Israel is accused of crimes against humanity when it is fighting for its survival against the internationally recognized terror organization that massacred Israelis and others on October 7, 2023, is unbelievable. Equating Israel and Hamas is unacceptable. How would any reasonable person argue that Israel is the same as Hamas unless that person was an anti-Israel, anti-Jew antisemitic? Is that a description of Clooney’s wife? . . . Does that mean ISIS is bad but Hamas is not? We truly live in an upside-down world. Israel is a country that values life. Israel goes out of its way to warn civilians in Gaza when attacks are imminent. Israel helps move Gazans to safety and it moves humanitarian aid into Gaza. It is Hamas that hijacks supply trucks while Gazans go without food, water, or other supplies.”

How would the United States have responded to a similar warrant naming FDR in World War Two? That should guide Israel’s response.