THIS TIME IT’LL WORK! ADDING ‘BELONGING’ TO FIX DEI. Now it’s DEIB? At this rate it’s going to have as many letters as LGBTQQIAA+ soon.

The Israel-Hamas blowup on campus post October 7 is all the evidence one needs to end the DEI bureaucracies forever. It turned out that the result of spending billions, ruining the lives of dissenters, and warping the purpose of education in an effort to promote “diversity, equity, and inclusion” is campuses that explode with ethnic unrest and violence when a war erupts on the other side of the planet. You had one job, DEI bureaucrats, and you failed in spectacular fashion. For a situation like this, Cromwell put it best: “It is not fit that you should sit here any longer. You have sat here too long for any good you have been doing lately … In the name of God, go!“