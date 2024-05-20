FIRE HARRISON BUTKER? K.C. Star Opinion Writer Says Yes. Time to Hire Female Kicker.

Anybody who thinks this controversy is about women’s rights is missing the point. Butker said nothing that would indicate that he opposes women’s empowerment and ability to chase their dreams, whatever they might be.

What offends the left has nothing to do with that; it has everything to do with undermining family values. It is their hatred of the family that is revealed, not their zeal for girl bosses.