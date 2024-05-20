THE BIDEN REGIME DO NOT WANT RUSSIA TO BE DEFEATED AND COLLAPSE AS A RESULT. HENCE ALL THE RESTRICTIONS ON UKRAINE: Ukraine should thank Putin for invading Kharkiv Oblast. Doing so has finally unmasked the duplicity of the Biden Administration on the use of Western weapons inside Russian territory.

HOWEVER IT SEEMS LIKE UKRAINE NOW HAS DEPLETED RUSSIAN AIR DEFENSE ENOUGH THAT HOME MADE DRONES ARE ABLE TO ATTACK WITH RELATIVE IMPUNITY: This is a “flaming datum” for the Lanchester Square Collapse of Russian national air defenses.