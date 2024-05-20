SUDDENLY, SECURE DEMOCRAT GROUPS ARE ONLY ‘SECURE’ – AND GROWING EVER LESS SO: Trump Scores Huge Donation From Unexpected Group.
Of course, Biden’s core group is secure. The dead rarely change their minds.
SUDDENLY, SECURE DEMOCRAT GROUPS ARE ONLY ‘SECURE’ – AND GROWING EVER LESS SO: Trump Scores Huge Donation From Unexpected Group.
Of course, Biden’s core group is secure. The dead rarely change their minds.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.