THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA’s VIPER Rover Braces for Ultimate Space Challenge. “NASA’s VIPER team is not only building the rover for the Moon’s South Pole but also preparing for its environmental tests. These tests are designed to simulate the harsh conditions of space travel and lunar operation to ensure the rover’s readiness for its mission.”
