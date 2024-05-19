GOOD LUCK, GUYS: Check Out Honda’s Fuel-Cell Big Rig, Part of a ‘Hydrogen Future.’

I drove a GM fuel-cell car for Popular Mechanics over a decade ago. My thoughts: “The car advertises itself as petroleum-free, which is true. But—and here’s my problem with hydrogen cars—it’s not really fossil fuel free. Most hydrogen is made by “steam reformation” of natural gas, which is still a fossil fuel. You can also make it out of water, via electrolysis, but unless you’ve got a non-fossil source of electricity the hydrogen is really just functioning as an energy-storage medium, rather than a source of energy. Of course, build lots of nice, clean nuclear plants, or orbiting solar power plants, or whatever, and that problem goes away.”

But if you don’t do that, it’s basically a gimmick.