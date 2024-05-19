WHITE HOUSE REPORT CARD: White House Report Card: Biden 2.0 promises tax hikes, illegal immigration.
Related: Biden floods the swamp with record tally of regulations.
WHITE HOUSE REPORT CARD: White House Report Card: Biden 2.0 promises tax hikes, illegal immigration.
Related: Biden floods the swamp with record tally of regulations.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.