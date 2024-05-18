ICYMI: Ex Marine Arrested For Planning Murder Spree in ‘Gun-Free’ Zones ‘In the White Community,’

His motivation comes straight out of Critical Race Theory: “I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason i specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don’t care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can.”

This kind of thinking comes directly out of our universities, the toxic output of a toxic industry.