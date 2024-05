END OF AN ERA: Dodge, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis Is Following the Hemi Out the Door. “Nobody should envy the person at Dodge that has to convince a sales base of high-horsepower V-8 muscle car owners to eventually switch to electric power, but that person won’t be Tim Kuniskis, who is retiring from his roles at Dodge and Ram on June 1 this year.”

Yeah, good luck with that.