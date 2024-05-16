ASK AND YE SHALL RECEIVE: ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Tells Viewers To ‘Turn Off The TV’ If They Don’t Like Him – Viewership Drops By 50%.
Get woke, go broke. But they never learn.
