WHEN YOU GO OUT OF YOUR WAY TO APPEASE LEFTIST ANGER: KC mayor apologizes for city’s ‘inappropriate’ message about Chiefs’ Harrison Butker.

Not everyone’s buying the apology:

“We now realize that it’s bad to dox people with the Kansas City X account. Rest assured that there will be no consequences for this action moving forward.” — Garrett Henson (@GarrettHensonKS) May 16, 2024

Related: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Demands Accountability From the City of KCMO After X Account Doxxes Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker. “As video of the full speech (below) shows, Butker received an enthusiastic standing ovation from graduates and other attendees at the Catholic college after his remarks.”

Why the city thought it had to weigh in on a graduation speech by someone who doesn’t even live there is unclear, except that leftist regard any disagreement as a personal attack.