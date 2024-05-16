WHY IS HARVARD SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? BECAUSE IT CHOOSES TO BE. Harvard Ignored Its In-House Anti-Semitism Panel and Failed To Address Student Harassment, Congressional Report Finds: Incidents of anti-Semitic harassment on Harvard campus were elevated to school’s top brass but left unaddressed.
