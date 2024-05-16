May 16, 2024

MORE STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS CHICANERY. Yes, it’s unlikely that the trillion-plus in student loans are going to be paid back in full. But a giveaway to current debtors without changing the system that caused the problem is beyond foolish. And call me old-fashioned, but if we’re going to spend the money, Congress should probably vote on it.

Posted at 4:27 pm by Robert Shibley