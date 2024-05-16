BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW THIS ABOUT ISRAEL: Richard Pollock explicates a superb piece of historical reconstruction reporting in the Jerusalem Post by Alex Winston. The point is to correct the recurring crude distortion by the radical Left and Islamic Jihadists of the truth that the movement that led to the re-founding of Israel after WWII was part of a world-wide anti-colonialism crusade.
