SCENES FROM A GLOBAL STRUGGLE: Elites still command the strategic heights, but their power and prestige are slipping like water through their hands.
Especially the prestige. Being revealed as incompetent, lying, morons will do that.
SCENES FROM A GLOBAL STRUGGLE: Elites still command the strategic heights, but their power and prestige are slipping like water through their hands.
Especially the prestige. Being revealed as incompetent, lying, morons will do that.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.