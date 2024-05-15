IF THEY’RE NO BETTER THAN THE COVID VAX IT’S STILL OVERCHARGING: Bill Gates predicts $2 vaccines for every disease.
CHASER: The NYT Indirectly Exposes Something We’ve Known for Awhile About the COVID Vaccine.
IF THEY’RE NO BETTER THAN THE COVID VAX IT’S STILL OVERCHARGING: Bill Gates predicts $2 vaccines for every disease.
CHASER: The NYT Indirectly Exposes Something We’ve Known for Awhile About the COVID Vaccine.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.